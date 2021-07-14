Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi blessed with a baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi; actress reveals undergoing emergency C-section

Soon after her wedding to Vaibhav Rekhi, actress announced her pregnancy by sharing a picture of her baby bump on social media. Now, taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared that she gave birth to a baby boy in the month of May. She wrote about their son being born prematurely as she suffered a sudden appendectomy and severe bacterial infection. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's team issues a statement denying the allegations of littering; says 'When we leave a location we leave it cleaner than we found it'

Sharing a picture of her son holding her finger, Dia wrote, "To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, "To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body." These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU." Further adding, "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

She then mentioned, "As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms." In the end, she thanked all the well-wishers for their concern.