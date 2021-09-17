took to Instagram to share a pic with her son Avyaan. It’s a monochrome pic in which she can be seen holding the cute baby. Avyaan is her first child with Vaibhav Rekhi. He was born in May this year. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Flashback Friday: 'Who the hell are you?' When an angry Kareena Kapoor Khan shouted at Dia Mirza leaving her 'very upset'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

In July, Dia had shared a note on Instagram. Sharing a picture of her son holding her finger, Dia had written, "To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, "To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body." These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU." Further adding, "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

She had added, "As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms."