Did Twinkle Khanna want to slap Priyanka Chopra because of Akshay Kumar? Read shocking deets

was seen with in the 2003 film, Andaaz. Priyanka was a newcomer that. While the film also starred , the pair of Akshay and Priyanka was a bigger hit and they were even signed for two more films.

There were rumours of Akshay having an affair with Priyanka. He was already married to . According to reports, initially, these rumours didn't bother Twinkle but things became ugly when they were shooting for Waqt. Reportedly, Twinkle and Priyanka had a big fight over the phone after Twinkle instantly reached the set of the film. According to reports, Twinkle was so angry that she would have slapped Priyanka, but she wasn't present on the set. Akshay had to face her wrath. They had a massive fight on the film set in front of the whole crew after which Akshay somehow took her home. It apparently became so bad that Akshay released a media statement the next day stating that he would never work with Priyanka.

Akshay and Priyanka were also seen together in Mujse Shaadi Karoge. During an Aap Ki Adalat session with Rajat Sharma, he was asked about his alleged affair with Priyanka. He had said, "There is nothing like that. I have worked on five films with Priyanka. It's not like I don't want to work with her. Except for , I have worked with every heroine. If there is an opportunity, I will surely work with Priyanka Chopra."

The actor was reportedly linked with his co-stars like , Ayesha Jhulka, , before marrying Twinkle. Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001. The couple have two children - son Aarav, who was born in 2002, and daughter Nitara, who was born in 2012.