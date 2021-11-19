At the age of 21, only a few years into her film career, took an extremely bold step. The actress adopted two girls Pooja and Chaya. It was during the release of that Raveena's cousin passed away leaving behind two daughters. She did not like how her guardian was treating them and hence got them home. Since then she has been a mother to the two girls. In one of the earlier interviews, she spoke about why she hid the adoption story from the media. Also Read - Yash starrer KGF 2 makers in trouble due to Aamir Khan? Read deets

Raveena Tandon had stated that she did not want the girls through media scrutiny. She spoke about yellow journalism and how controversies got nasty back then. She was quoted saying to The Free Press that she kept the news under wraps as people had contrary views then. She said, "When I adopted my girls, I kept it under wraps because there were a lot of contrary views. The media scene wasn't what it is today. In fact, it was nasty back then. There was a lot of yellow journalism during those days. A lot of people would create a controversy out of innocent things. Hence, I preferred to keep them out of the media glare. I did not want adverse reactions from people like, 'Is she doing this for publicity?'"

In a long note that she penned on social media, Raveena Tandon had also revealed that her eldest daughter was 11 when she adopted her. Which means there is only 11 years of gap between the two. She mentioned that she is more of a friend to them. In May 2021, Raveena Tandon became a grandmother at the age of 46 as Chhaya delivered her baby.