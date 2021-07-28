Did you know Sanjay Dutt was blown away by Aishwarya Rai's beauty and didn't want her to enter Bollywood? Here's why

Sanjay Dutt's controversial past is known to all and so is his tryst with 308 girlfriends. In the film Sanju, we got to see every aspect of Sanjay Dutt. While his court cases kept him in the news all the time, so did his Casanova persona. He was known to have had several crushes and affairs with Bollywood actresses. Once, Sanjay Dutt was blown away by Aishwarya Rai's beauty too. Sanju Baba and Aishwarya Rai appeared on a cover of a magazine in 1993 and that's when he spoke about how mesmerized he was with her beauty. 'Who's that beautiful woman,' was his first reaction when he saw Aishwarya for the first time in an advertisement. Also Read - From Rajinikanth-Mohanlal to Chiyaan Vikram-Suriya – 5 times South superstars combined to shatter box office records

During the interview with Cineblitz magazine, he had spoken about how he was warned by his sisters to not woo Aishwarya as they were going to do a photoshoot together. Revealing that his sisters liked her a lot, he had said, "My sisters warned me... 'Don't you woo her. Don't take her number. Don't send her flowers'."

Then he spoke about why the beautiful lady should not enter Bollywood. He said, "When you come into this glamour industry, it starts changing you, maturing you - that innocence is lost. That beautiful side, which she (Aishwarya) has right now on her face will disappear. Because she has to handle the film world right and that is not easy to do." He also joked, "If she (Aishwarya) stood on the road, they'd (vehicles) all come to a screeching halt. If I did the same, they'd run over me."

Later, Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Dutt appeared in a movie called Shabd. They also worked together in Hum Kisise Kum Nahin. They have remained to be good friends in the industry.