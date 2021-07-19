Did you know Sanjay Dutt was mighty annoyed with Richa Sharma when Trishala Dutt called him 'Uncle' and not 'Dad'?

is one person who has been involved in umpteen controversies in his personal and professional life. Even the movie Sanju highlighted many such instances from his life. Also Read - 3 times Nora Fatehi gave Kim Kardashian vibes leaving fans gasping for breath

One controversy about his personal life is about his relationship with Richa Sharma. They had met during the mahurat of a film that they were doing together but had hardly paid attention to each other. According to reports, Sanjay had a massive crush on Richa as he had seen her photographs in a magazine. Many of his attempts to woo her had failed but finally love blossomed between them. After convincing her parents, who were settled in New York, Richa and Sanjay got married in 1987.

Their marital life was going great and they were blessed with a daughter. However, fate had other plans as Richa was diagnosed with brain tumour. She was in the US for medical treatment, as Sanjay juggled between India and the US for his various personal and professional commitments. Amid all of this, Sanjay's linkup with his co-star, instigated Richa to fly back to Mumbai with daughter, Trishala. Her medical condition had deteriorated by then. Then Sanjay was then accused of possession of illegal arms and was sent to jail under TADA.

In a 1993 throwback video interview, Sanjay had talked about his separation from wife, Richa Sharma and being miffed with her as their daughter, Trishala Dutt used to call him ‘uncle’ instead of ‘dad’. Sanjay had said, "I was very angry and questioned Richa about it. Even if I'm not around is it not Richa's duty to keep my memory alive in my child's mind? I told Richa ‘If I was in your place and the situation was reversed, I would have made sure to keep your memory was kept alive.' She never did that".

Sanjay was also upset with Richa’s parents. He had said, "I remember she was in the hospital dying and her parents questioned me, ‘Okay now what about Trishala?' I countered, ‘What about her?' They said they would like to keep Trishala with them. I said ‘Why are you talking like that? Richa is still alive. She's not even dead. Besides, your priorities should lie with your daughter." He was also asked if he wanted to fight for the custody of daughter, Trishala. Sanjay had stated, "How much to fight? I am tired. I don't want the custody of my daughter right now. But whatever happens, I want the liberty to meet her anytime I want."

He had added, "I feel a lot but I realise somewhere down the line when she grows up, she is going to ask her mother, ‘Where's my father?'. I will be there for her then. But even at that time, I won't get back with Richa."