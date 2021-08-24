If we list some of the biggest actors we have in India, and ’s name would be on it. They were seen together in . In a past interview with DNA, SRK was asked about the possibility of working with Akshay again. He said it was unlikely for a very practical reason. “What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him,” was SRK’s witty reply. Also Read - Bell Bottom box office collection day 5 early estimates: Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor starrer witnesses a MASSIVE dip

He had added, "I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work." SRK confessed that he is a nocturnal person and not many people are fond of shooting at night like him.

The actor added that even if they do a film together, they might not be sharing screen space. He said, "It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga. (He'll be leaving the set and I'll be coming in). I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won't match."

Meanwhile, a rare photo presumably from the sets Dil To Pagal Hai had made its way on the internet. It sees both the actors playing cricket. Akshay is batting while SRK is wicket keeping Have a look at the pic below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamshahrukhkhan)

In the film, SKR’s character Rahul falls in love with ’s Nisha. Akshay’s character Ajay is also in love with her. Directed by , the film also starred and was one of the biggest hits of 1997.