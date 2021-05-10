Did you know the first 8 lines of Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's title track were composed by THIS actor?

, and 's , which marked the directorial debut of , is one of the most loved Bollywood film among the masses. Apart from the star performances and storyline, the film garnered praises for its chartbusters like , Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye, Ladki Badi Anjaani, Haay Yeh Ladka and the titled track. While we all know that composers Jatin-Lalit composed these tracks but the first 8 lines of the title song were composed by an actor. Well, can you guess that? We are talking about , who starred in films like Papa Kehte Hain, and others. Also Read - Kiccha Sudeep HATES Ajay Devgn a lot because of THIS reason

Revealing about it, the actor told ET, "Yes, that's true, the first 8 lines from the song from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' title track were my tunes; in fact I also sang it out on my Instagram account. Back then Karan and I were college friends. He was starting his first film and had even narrated the story to us just for feedback. As I was also in the film business and was already acting, I told him that he will make a really nice film with the topic. He also discussed the film titles he was considering and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was one of them. So, I went home and was thinking about the story all night. Suddenly, this tune came to my mind while I was sleeping; I woke up in the middle of the night, humming the tune. Before I could forget it, I recorded it on a dictaphone. Next day, I sang the tune out and Karan loved it. He made me sing it 4-5 times."

He added, "A month later, Karan called me and said that he was working on the film's music with composers Jatin-Lalit and that they are doing a great job with it, but for the title track, my tune was stuck in his head. So, he requested me to come over and sing the tune again. First I thought he was joking but the song was really used, and to date, the Dharma Productions logo has my tune playing in the background. So, I am very happy and proud. Also, the antaras from the 'Mohabbatein' song, 'Chalte Chalte' were composed by me."

Well, we must say apart from an amazing Jugal Hansraj is a cool composer too.