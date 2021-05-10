Did you know the first 8 lines of Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's title track were composed by THIS actor?

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar, is one of the most loved Bollywood film among the masses. Apart from the star performances and storyline, the film garnered praises for its chartbusters like Koi Mil Gaya, Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye, Ladki Badi Anjaani, Haay Yeh Ladka and the titled track. While we all know that composers Jatin-Lalit composed these tracks but the first 8 lines of the title song were composed by an actor. Well, can you guess that? We are talking about Jugal Hansraj, who starred in films like Papa Kehte Hain, Mohabbatein and others. Also Read - Kiccha Sudeep HATES Ajay Devgn a lot because of THIS reason
Revealing about it, the actor told ET, "Yes, that's true, the first 8 lines from the song from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' title track were my tunes; in fact I also sang it out on my Instagram account. Back then Karan and I were college friends. He was starting his first film and had even narrated the story to us just for feedback. As I was also in the film business and was already acting, I told him that he will make a really nice film with the topic. He also discussed the film titles he was considering and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was one of them. So, I went home and was thinking about the story all night. Suddenly, this tune came to my mind while I was sleeping; I woke up in the middle of the night, humming the tune. Before I could forget it, I recorded it on a dictaphone. Next day, I sang the tune out and Karan loved it. He made me sing it 4-5 times." Also Read - From Kartik Aaryan to Kangana Ranaut: Here's a look at Karan Johar's ugly fallouts with Bollywood biggies
He added, "A month later, Karan called me and said that he was working on the film's music with composers Jatin-Lalit and that they are doing a great job with it, but for the title track, my tune was stuck in his head. So, he requested me to come over and sing the tune again. First I thought he was joking but the song was really used, and to date, the Dharma Productions logo has my tune playing in the background. So, I am very happy and proud. Also, the antaras from the 'Mohabbatein' song, 'Chalte Chalte' were composed by me." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s cute little son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jibraan Khan, is a handsome hunk now – view pics
Well, we must say apart from an amazing Jugal Hansraj is a cool composer too.
