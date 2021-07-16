'Didn't know how to clean Taimur's poop', Kareena Kapoor Khan confesses she wasn't a 'perfect mom' the first time around

delivered her second child in the month of February this year. It was recently that we got to see the little one's first glimpse. Now the actress is all set to share her story of embracing motherhood twice in a book called Pregnancy Bible. The recently launched book have experiences and learnings of Kareena Kapoor Khan. On that note, Kareena also mentioned about how she wasn't a perfect mom when Taimur was born. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Mohd Danish feels these singers deserve to be in Top 3 of Indian Idol 12; Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ lands in trouble

An excerpt from her book reads, "I wasn’t the most perfect mom the first time around. There is joy in messing up. I didn’t know how to clean Taimur’s poop or put on his diaper properly in the beginning. His pee leaked so often because his mother didn’t secure his diaper perfectly. But here is some advice — mother to mother: it’s about you and your comfort; do what is easy, do what works. When a mother is confident and comfortable, the baby senses it too. It’s why I returned to work so quickly.” Also Read - 5 times Kareena Kapoor Khan's second son Jeh broke the internet with his hide-and-seek pics

She also narrated how heartbreaking it was for her to leave her son home and head to shoots. "I remember leaving Taimur behind and going to night shoots with a crew of 150 people. I was so torn — trying to be professional on the shoot, while aching for my baby. I have jumped back into my commitments soon after having Jeh too, though I definitely feel less rushed. It's normal to feel guilty. But trust me when I say Taimur doesn’t love me any less today because I got my life back soon after I had him, and neither will Jeh. There is nothing like doing what you want to do. I will have one kid at my hand and another in my lap. I will be a mom and I will go back to work. I will rock all of it," she wrote. Also Read - Is this Kareena Kapoor Khan's second son Jeh Ali Khan's First Pic? Fans go ga-ga over how cute the little one is

Well, she is a fabulous mom, we feel. Kudos to you Bebo!