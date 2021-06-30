Dilip Kumar hospitalised due to breathlessness; is under observation in ICU

Veteran actor has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital in Mumbai following complaints of breathlessness as a “precautionary measure". As you might be aware, she was discharged ten days ago. Also Read - Dilip Kumar's latest health update: Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar confirms the veteran actor's health is improving

The 98-year-old screen icon was taken to Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility. He was admitted to the medical facility yesterday and is ‘doing fine’, said hospital sources. Also Read - 'Don't Believe WhatsApp Forwards', Saira Banu requests fans amid Dilip Kumar's death rumours

“He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him," the hospital insider told PTI. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Dilip Kumar hospitalised, Himesh Reshammiya's Surroor 2021, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Alaya F may act together

Kumar was earlier admitted to the same hospital on June 6 due to episodes of breathlessness. After that, Saira Banu had taken to his Twitter handle to request fans to not believe in any rumours spread about him on WhatsApp or social media. The tweet read, "Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah."

The actor has been a part of many iconic films such as Mughal-E-Azam, Saudagar, Ram Aur Shyam, Karma, Deedar, Devdas and many films has had him the lead role. We wish him a speedy recovery.

(With inputs from PTI)