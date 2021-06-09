Dilip Kumar's latest health update: Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar confirms the veteran actor's health is improving

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, 98, had to be hospitalized after he complained of breathlessness. A few days ago, the actor got admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar. Through Twitter, it was revealed that he got admitted to undergo regular tests and has been admitted to Non-Covid zone of the hospital. Regular updates are being shared about his health as his fans are praying for recovery. Now, Dr Jalil Parkar who is a Pulmonologist and treating Dilip Kumar has shared his latest health update. Also Read - 'Don't Believe WhatsApp Forwards', Saira Banu requests fans amid Dilip Kumar's death rumours

Dr Jalil Parkar said that Dilip Kumar's health is improving, however, he is still on oxygen support. He was quoted saying, "Dilip Kumar's health is improving and the problem of breathlessness has also subdued, but he continues to be on oxygen support." Earlier, to news agency PTI, doctor had revealed, "He is stable. We will take a call on removing fluids tomorrow. He might get discharged in three to four days." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Dilip Kumar hospitalised, Himesh Reshammiya's Surroor 2021, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Alaya F may act together

After Dilip Kumar's hospitalization, Saira Banu had taken to his Twitter handle to request fans to not believe in any rumours spread about him on WhatsApp or social media. The tweet read, "Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah." A latest picture of Dilip Saab and Saira Banu had also made its way to social media. Also Read - BREAKING! Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalized due to breathlessness – read deets inside

Dilip Kumar is one the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. He has been a part of many iconic films such as Mughal-E-Azam, Saudagar, Ram Aur Shyam, Karma, Deedar, Devdas and many films has had him the lead role. We wish him a speedy recovery.