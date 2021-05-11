Disha Patani has THIS to say about Salman Khan’s dancing – deets inside

will soon be seen opposite in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. They are reuniting after Slow Motion from . The actress is also showing her dancing prowess in the film. If Disha has been appreciated for matching steps adeptly with the veteran superstar, she says it was the guidance she got from Salman as well as the film's director that helped. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif: 5 superhit pairs who'll be reuniting on screen – view pics

"He (Salman) and Prabhu sir guided me. I am just following the instructions in the song. He (Salman) adds that different charm. He has a different style of dancing. When he dances it's like no one is watching him. It's just fun to see him dance," she told IANS.

Ask her if she feels a Salman Khan film is already a success even before releases, and she replies, "I don't think about that too much. I am happy that I am part of such a great cast and film. I am happy that people are giving us good reactions for the trailer and song."

She adds, "I care a little bit until a point and (then I) don't overthink things. I am just happy. I feel like once I have shot for the film and given my best, my work is done. Then I just enjoy the ride."

She hopes that the audience enjoy the film, "It was a great experience I got to work with the biggest star of the country. I am excited, nervous, looking forward to the audience's reaction. I hope that they enjoy the film," she says.

(With inputs from IANS)