‘Ek Villain 2 is not a brainless film’, Arjun Kapoor REVEALS all that we can expect from the John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria starrer [Exclusive]

might have had a rough career patch, but it seems he has now arrived. He has been immensely appreciated for his performance in and now has Bhoot Police and Ek Villain 2 to look forward to. In an exclusive interview with us, the actor revealed some interesting things about Ek Villain 2, which is scheduled for a theatrical release.

On doing a mainstream film after Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

I think it's important to test yourself all the time. If I am able to tick mark and accomplish a Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, I can also do a Mohit Suri kind of film. If there is kind of cinema, there is also a Mohit Suri style of cinema. He is a very experienced filmmaker.

Watch Arjun Kapoor talking about Ek Villain 2 and more

‘Not nervous’

I am not nervous about it. I need to balance films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ek Villian 2. The balance might be changing but that's the challenge of being an actor.

Multistarrer

I have full faith in Ek Villian 2 and its result. There is , Tara Sutaria and . There is Mohit Suri and his kind of music. The way he will present us (is also exciting).

‘Not a brainless film’

It is not a mainstream film that is brainless. It is not a frivolous film. There is a story, there are characters, there is a plot with twists and turns. So I am pretty excited about it.

Will we see a shirtless Arjun flaunting his washboard abs?

Well, when you’ll see the film you will find that out.