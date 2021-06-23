‘Ek Villain 2 is not a brainless film’, Arjun Kapoor REVEALS all that we can expect from the John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria starrer [Exclusive]

Arjun Kapoor might have had a rough career patch, but it seems he has now arrived. He has been immensely appreciated for his performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and now has Bhoot Police and Ek Villain 2 to look forward to. In an exclusive interview with us, the actor revealed some interesting things about Ek Villain 2, which is scheduled for a theatrical release. Also Read - Will Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora star in a project together in the future? Here's what the Bhoot Police actor has to say [Exclusive]
On doing a mainstream film after Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
I think it’s important to test yourself all the time. If I am able to tick mark and accomplish a Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, I can also do a Mohit Suri kind of film. If there is Dibakar Banerjee kind of cinema, there is also a Mohit Suri style of cinema. He is a very experienced filmmaker. Also Read - Watch: Janhvi Kapoor aces the Temperature challenge with her Aksa gang; Arjun Kapoor's comment takes the cake
Watch Arjun Kapoor talking about Ek Villain 2 and more
‘Not nervous’
I am not nervous about it. I need to balance films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ek Villian 2. The balance might be changing but that’s the challenge of being an actor. Also Read - From Liger and Radhe Shyam to Bhuj and Dhamaka: Check out the insane amounts at which films have been sold to major OTT platforms
Multistarrer
I have full faith in Ek Villian 2 and its result. There is John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. There is Mohit Suri and his kind of music. The way he will present us (is also exciting).
‘Not a brainless film’
It is not a mainstream film that is brainless. It is not a frivolous film. There is a story, there are characters, there is a plot with twists and turns. So I am pretty excited about it.
Will we see a shirtless Arjun flaunting his washboard abs?
Well, when you’ll see the film you will find that out.