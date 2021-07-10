Emraan Hashmi flaunts his washboard abs in gym pic, fans say, ‘Tiger 3 Best Villain loading’

took to Instagram to give his fans the perfect weekend surprise. He flaunted his washboard abs in a gym pic. “Only just the beginning!!!” his caption read. Fans reacted with fire emojis in the comments section. One fan also commented, “Tiger 3 Best Villain loading” Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for the action-thriller on THIS date? Deets inside

Have a look at his post below:

While it is not official yet, Emraani will be seen playing the antagonist in Tiger 3 which also stars and . The actor has already shot some of his portions. His latest look is also believed to be for his character in the film. According to reports, Emraan plays the character of an ISI agent in the film.

"I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully it will come true," Emraan told PTI recently.

At an event a few months ago, the actor was asked about the film. He said, “I don’t know. Am I a part of it? I’m hearing this news of me doing the film from the media. The talks are on. Ask Tiger (Salman Khan) if I’m doing the film or not.”

Emraan made his acting debut in 2003 with 's Footpath. He says despite his years in the industry, he is very apprehensive before starting a new film. The actor says that he is nervous about matching up to the demands of his character.

"With each film I hope I can match up and portray my character well. Every new character, you feel you have to learn (all over again), that I don't know anything. I still get nervous before the first day of shoot. Things get easier as you continue to shoot," he told IANS.