Emraan Hashmi-Malika Sherawat in Murder to John Abraham-Bipasha Basu in Jism – Top 7 raunchy and racy love making scenes in Bollywood – watch videos

Change is the only constant, they say. And Bollywood has changed quite a lot in so many years. Gone are the days when flowers or umbrellas were used to show kissing scenes. In many films, makers went all out to show lovemaking scenes. Here's a look at a few of them:
Emraan Hashmi-Malika Sherawat in Murder
This film made headlines for its lovemaking scenes and Malika Sherawat. Watch this scene and you’ll know why.
John Abraham-Bipasha Basu in Jism
The chemistry between John and Bipasha in Jism made it hotter.
This scene was special as it seemed very natural. It wasn't forced at all.
Arshad Warsi-Vidya Balan in Ishqiya
This was raw, raunchy and seemed very real.
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh in Ram-leela
This one was full of passion.
Emraan Hashmi-Tanushree Dutta
This film featured some of the music and some of the best lovemaking scenes.
Nandana Das-Randeep Hooda in Rangrasiya
Nandana Das and Randeep Hooda’s was just too sensual.
