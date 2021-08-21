Emraan Hashmi SLAMS Rhea Chakraborty's 'media trial' post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says, ‘You almost destroyed a family's life’

Rhea Chakraborty spent almost a month in jail for her alleged role in a drug-related case connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She will be seen in the upcoming film, Chehre with Emraan Hashmi.