has finally broken his silence on 's 'media trial' that followed 's demise last year. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Emraan Hashmi said that it was so 'blown out of proportion'. "This almost media trial that was conducted, was according to me, so lame. You almost destroyed a family's life, right? The entire family. For what? Some conjecture, and some assumptions about something that happened," Emraan opined.

He added, "While we keep that aside and do what is called actual reporting, there are some portals that do that. But if everybody got down to understanding the ethics of that, and everyone followed those ground rules, I think this world would be a better place." He added that as common sense prevails on has to understand that there is a judicial system whose sole purpose is to do this. "So why does a portion of the media come down with a guilty verdict on someone?" he said.

Rhea spent almost a month in jail for her alleged role in a drug-related case connected to Sushant's death. The actress will be seen along with Emraan in Chehre. In a recent interview with a daily, the director of the film, Rumy Jafry defended Rhea and said that the audience sentiment has 'swayed' in her favour. "I don't think the film will suffer because of Rhea's personal life controversy," he told a leading daily. He added that he felt it would have affected the film, had it released last year. "Everyone knows what a furore the media caused with the whole Sushant Singh Rajput case and Rhea's arrest. Last year, she was a 'witch', a 'golddigger' and whatnot; this year she was declared as the 'most desirable woman'. This shows there has been a change in the perception of people. So, I really don't feel the film will have an adverse effect because of what happened with Rhea last year," said the filmmaker.