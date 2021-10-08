These are trying times for , and his family. 's arrest last Saturday after a drug bust in a cruise came as a huge shock. And today happens to be Gauri Khan's birthday. It's a little tragic since Aryan Khan's custody was extended yesterday by another 14 days. And amidst all of this, has shared a lovely throwback picture for Gauri on her birthday. The picture is of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri from their young days. "Happy birthday ma," she wrote in the caption with a heart emoticon. Check out the post here: Also Read - 10 arguments Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made in his bail plea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Meanwhile, recently Suhana Khan also reacted to 's open letter for Aryan Khan yesterday afternoon. She refrained from commenting on his post but did like it. Talking about Hrithik's open letter, he asked Aryan to 'own everything he experiences' and asked him to make mistakes but also learn from them. Hrithik asked him to emerge stronger from all of the mess that he is in. Also Read - Suhana Khan REACTS to Hrithik Roshan's hard-hitting post for Aryan Khan; Alia Bhatt and Sussane Khan extend support

Gauri Khan is a doting mother to all her kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan. She had reached the NCB office yesterday and accompanied Aryan Khan for his court hearing. The latest update in the drug bust by NCB is that in yesterday's hearing the magistrate denied NCB to extend the custody. Instead, Aryan was sent to judicial custody for additional 14 days. Aryan's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde has applied for his bail already. Today at 11 AM a bail plea hearing will take place of Aryan in the sessions court. Also Read - Gauri Khan's candid pictures with kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan are totally unmissable

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of Aryan, SRK and his family in these tough times. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Pooja Bhatt and Hansal Mehta extended their support to Aryan Khan. Celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Shibani Dandekar, Sussanne Khan and more extended support to Aryan via Hrithik's post by commenting on it. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu, Tiger Shroff, Dia Mirza, and Ayushmann Khurrana also liked Hrithik.