It has been a few days since 's arrest. The star kid, and 's elder son, was nabbed by the NCB on October 2 from a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise. The star kid was in NCB custody till October 7 but as per recent reports, he may not get bail today as well, after the arrest of a drug supplier who is a foreign national. The NCB may seek extension of Aryan's custody for further investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been doing his all for his son. The superstar spoke to Aryna, albeit only for 2 minutes, on the day of his arrest. He also went to seek special permission from NCB to be able to meet his son in custody.

It is also reported that Aryan cried inconsolably upon seeing his dad. We now hear that Shah Rukh has been in a bad state ever since the arrest. He is not eating on time, not having enough sleep while he waits for his son to come home. He was shooting for Atlee's film when this happened, but he has taken time off since the arrest. SRK's body double is reportedly shooting a few scenes so that the film's schedule doesn't suffer. SRK has also switched off his mobile phone since he isn't a state to talk to anyone right now. He is only keeping contact with his lawyers, family and very few close friends from the fraternity.

Just a couple of days ago, Shah Rukh and his team also asked film friends to not come to due to security concerns. It is being said that Shah Rukh is worried sick about his son and is only waiting for him to come back.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Aryan has been very cooperative during the questioning by NCB. While he is booked for a bailable warrant, he is being kept in custody to make deeper headways into the case. We pray for strength for the family during these hard times.