's husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested on 19 July 2021 on the allegations of producing and distributing pornographic content through application programs. He has been in judicial custody ever since his arrest. Shilpa Shetty had kept away from the limelight for some time and refused to comment on the ongoing controversy requesting privacy. She recently returned on the judge's panel of Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actress reportedly put forth a condition saying that she would not be answering any controversial questions. And now, a new report has surfaced. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shilpa Shetty is allegedly planning to live separately with her kids. Also Read - Super Dancer 4: Anurag Basu REVEALS what happened when Shilpa Shetty returned to the show as judge after Raj Kundra's arrest

A friend of Shilpa said that Raj Kundra's trouble seems to be adding up. The friend revealed that the Hungama 2 actress is in a huge shock after the huge revelation. "She had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources," Bollywood Hungama quoted the friend saying. Furthermore, the report stated the friend saying that Shilpa doesn't want to touch a penny from Raj's assets. The friend reportedly added that Shilpa Shetty is working and is independent enough to take care of her children. The actress has also informed the industry folks that she is open to more films after Hungama 2 and Nikamma. And if reports are anything to go by, and have already offered her roles. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty confesses to 'making a mistake' in new post – view viral pic

Meanwhile, Shilpa's posts on her Instagram handle have been grabbing headlines of late. The actress has been sharing posts about committing mistakes but being okay with it and promising herself to live every moment fully and more. The actress talked about women empowerment in one of her posts. Lately, Shilpa Shetty has been keeping low on the social media front than earlier. Also Read - Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty had THIS strict pre-condition before returning to the show