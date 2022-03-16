took to Instagram to share yet another breastfeeding pic with daughter Ava. She can be seen sitting on a couch as she feeds Ava. Her caption read, “All day, every day. ?? #breastisbest.” Her post is getting mixed reactions. Wrote a user, “The world most beautiful place.how cute baby.both are looking good.you are the roll model for our new generation.go ahed with your awesome self.love you till the end.” Another comment read, “Jaruri hai kya?” Wrote another fan, “Dats cuteeee nd beautiful.” Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone reveals how Ranveer Singh's folks differ from her family; Hrithik Roshan loves Sussanne Khan's shorts and more

In a previous post, Evelyn had written about breastfeeding. "If you're wondering why I post photos of me breastfeeding, it's because it's my whole life right now. It's a full-time job with a lot of extra hours and sleepless nights. But your payment is a happy and healthy baby which is all you want as a mommy. I don't exclusively breastfeed though. My baby girl needs a little top up once in a while and mommy a hot bath while daddy takes over!"

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she had said that such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. "I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?"

She had added that breastfeeding is much tougher than people think. “When you start out as a new mum, it is often physically and mentally exhausting, particularly cluster feeds. I shared my story to let mums out there know that they aren't alone in this,” she had stated.

Evelyn got married to Tushaan Bhindi in May 2021. Her daughter was born in November 2021.