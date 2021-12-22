Poonam Pandey is one celeb who has been in the news a number of times. This time, she is grabbing headlines for her ‘revealing’ black bodysuit. She was spotted at the airport and also sported black shades. One user pointed out that the body warmer is nowhere to stylish. “Elegant Christmas best? What the actual...?” wrote another user. “Everything is visible,” pointed out another user. “Maahol banaa dia airport ka isne toh,” read another comment. Have a look at the pictures and comments below: Also Read - Poonam Pandey's top bold looks that proves she is a queen of boldness | Checkout video

In November last year, Poonam was detained by Goa for participating in a controversial photoshoot at a restricted dam site in South Goa. She was staying at a beach resort in North Goa, was detained by officials from the Calangute police station and would be handed over to police personnel from the Canacona police station in South Goa, where the FIR against her has been registered. Also Read - From ‘posing nude’ on a Goa beach to accusing her husband of assault – 5 times Poonam Pandey was embroiled in controversies

Prior to her arrest, a police inspector was also suspended following outrage over the actor's controversial photoshoot at the restricted site. Photos from the provocative shoot featuring Pandey, held at the Chapoli dam in Canacona sub district, had gone viral earlier this week, which sparked protests in the area, with ruling and opposition party members staging a protest on Thursday, demanding action against police officials permitting the shoot. Also Read - Poonam Pandey's Husband Sam Bombay Got Arrested For Assault, Actress Admitted To Hospital: Watch Now

Poonam husband Sam Bombay was arrested by the Mumbai Police in November this year after she complained that he had assaulted her. According to ANI, the actress was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. That’s not all. In September last year, Poonam had filed a complaint of domestic violence against her husband. Later she had said that they are back together.

