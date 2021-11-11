might not be much in the limelight now, but she is one actress who was pretty famous for her unfiltered statements as well as her ‘bold’ roles. Her chemistry with in Murder was once the talk of the town. However, the two had a fight and aren’t in touch now. In an interview to on The Love Laugh Live show, Mallika opened up about it and also exposed some of the dirtiest secrets of Bollywood stars and filmmakers. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Prakash Raj's character in Jai Bhim stirs up controversy, Money Heist season 5 part 2 trailer promises a ripping finale and more

Mallika was asked about the 'silliest' fights that Mallika has had with her co-stars. She said that most of the co-actors would get into an ego tussle with her. She said that they would expect her to say good morning and fawn over them. "It's not my personality, I'm a Haryanvi Jat, we don't fawn over anybody. I've had a few skirmishes," Mallika stated.

She went on to say, "The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi, during the promotions of Murder, that we had a misunderstanding or something. It was so uncalled for and childish on my part, I'm no less."

Adding that Emraan is a ‘nice’ boy, she revealed that it’s sad that she touch with him because he was a wonderful co-star and was very friendly and giving.

In the same interview, she also revealed that she has a boyfriend now but doesn’t want to disclose his identity. She also spoke about how she refused to shoot for a ‘hot’ song. She revealed that a producer came to her with the idea for a song sequence. “In his warped thinking, he was like, ‘Bada hot song hai. Audience ko kaise pata chalega ki aap hot hai? Aap itni hot hai ki aapki kamar pe main chapati sekh sakta hoon (It’s a very hot song. How will the audience know you are hot? You are so hot that one can heat chapatis on your waist).’ Some weird notion like that. Have you ever heard of anything like that?” she questioned. She added that she put her foot down and said that they were not doing any such thing. The actress, however, did find it funny and original.

Well, there is never a dull moment when Mallika is around.