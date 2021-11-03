It was 's 56th birthday yesterday. Fans were expecting to see the King Khan celebrating his special day with enthusiasm. But given that has just returned home from jail, one did not get to see any big celebrations happening. Fans gathered outside to get a glimpse of SRK but to no vail. Further, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan along with , , , , and went viral suggesting that it is from the celebrations. But wait! Let us tell you that this is not a new picture. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev and 8 other celeb couples who were caught locking lips in public – view pics

The picture in question was clicked in the year 2018 and was shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram account. It sees Shah Rukh Khan in the middle and Alia Bhatt - Karan Johar hugging him. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are behind Shah Rukh Khan. Aamir Khan is seated next to Alia Bhatt. The picture was shared by Viral Bhayani on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and it went viral on social media in no time.

On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, we saw many Bollywood celebrities taking to their respective social media accounts to wish him. From Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt to - many stars wished King Khan a very happy birthday.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has YRF's Pathan in his kitty next. He also has Atlee's film. Shooting of both the films reportedly suffered a delay due to Aryan Khan's drug case. SRK is expected to begin work again from the month of December.