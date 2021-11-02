and 's eldest son is currently in the limelight because of the drugs case. The star kid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 post a raid on a cruise and for more than 20 days, Aryan was in Arthur Road jail. It was recently that he reunited with his parents after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Post his release, all eyes are on him and Shah Rukh Khan. Fans are waiting for them to make any sort of update. Amidst this, reports of Aryan Khan changing his Instagram display picture hit the internet. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan takes big step after returning to Mannat from jail; Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika gets rape threats and more

It was being reported that a day after his release from Arthur Road jail, Aryan Khan changed his Insta DP to a plain white image. However, now it is being stated that no such activity took place on Aryan's Insta profile. Hindustan Times shared a screenshot of Aryan Khan's Insta profile which was taken on October 14 and it carried the same white image as his DP. This sets the record straight that Aryan did not make any chances to his Instagram profile post release.

Meanwhile, a lot is being said about how Aryan Khan is doing after returning to . It is being stated that mother Gauri Khan and father Shah Rukh Khan are paying special attention to him. Gauri is reportedly wiping a special diet to get son's health back on track while SRK is allegedly hunting for a special bodyguard to keep Aryan Khan safe.

Today is Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and fans are expecting some activity by King Khan.