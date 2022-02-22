and Saif Ali Khan’s second son Jeh turned one yesterday. They even had an intimate party yesterday. On the occasion, Kareena shared a picture of him with Taimur in which they seem to be playing together. Her caption read, “Bhaii, wait for me I am One today ♥️ let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere…??♥️? Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life ♥️” Many celebs wished the boy on his special day and one of them was Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She wrote, “Too cute.” Her commented prompted a fan to request pics of her own baby. The comment read “Waiting Jonas one ma’am.” Have a look at the Kareena’s post and the comments below: Also Read - Before Gangubai Kathiawadi, check out Devdas, Padmaavat and more Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies that set the box office on fire

Now, as you might be aware, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas announced on January 21 that they are parents to a baby. "We are overjoyed to confirm we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Priyanka wrote. They are yet to reveal more details about the baby.

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix: Resurrections along with . She has a an Indian wedding comedy movie with in her kitty along with Jee Le Zaraa which also stars and .