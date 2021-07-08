Fans express concern over Naseeruddin Shah's frail avatar after he gets discharged from hospital - view pics

All the fans of got worried as the reports of his hospitalisation hit headlines. It was reported that the the senior actor has been diagnosed with pneumonia. Reportedly, he had a small patch on his lungs. Now, his fans can heave a sigh of relief as he has been discharged from the hospital. After being in the hospital for a week, Naseeruddin Shah is all fine and back home. His pictures were shared by his son on social media. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and more TV couples who took PDA to another level by KISSING in public – view pics

As Naseeruddin Shah returned home, Vivaan Shah shared two pictures on social media assuring his fans that everything is fine. One of the pictures see the actor conversing with wife his . One of the captions on his story read, "He just got discharged today morning." The actor does appear frail in the pictures after a week's hospitalisation but his fans are more than happy that he is back home, all healthy and fine. Earlier, to a news agency, Ratna Pathak Shah had given his health update saying, "He is perfectly alright. There is a minor patch on his lung, which they have been treating. He should be discharged by tomorrow hopefully." Take a look at the pictures below:



Also Read - Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and more TV actress who broke the 'sanskari bahu' image and flaunted their sexy bikini avatars

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in a film called Maarrich. It is directed by debutant Dhruv Lather. Maarrich also features , , , and South actress Seerat Kapoor. Shah will also feature alongside Rasika Dugal in the upcoming film The Miniaturist Of Junagadh.

Naseeruddin Shah has a very impressive filmography. He has films like Masoom, , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, , , and many more registered in his name.