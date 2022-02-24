Social media has given many netizens a platform to use their creativity. Now, a fan on Twitter compared Ibrahim Ali Khan to Saif Ali Khan, to and Jeh to . The fan posted a picture from Jeh’s first birthday party which was held recently. The caption read, “Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh with Kareena Kapoor in 1992.” The tweet has gone viral with 1209 retweets and 13.2k likes. Have a look at the post below: Also Read - Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar targeted young actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor by gifting high-end luxury goods - read details

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh with Kareena Kapoor in 1992 pic.twitter.com/B38mOYbYJh — dee (@potatopohtato_) February 23, 2022

Other netizens are reacting on the post. "No shit Sherlock," wrote a user. Another comment read, "How do these starkids look so much like their parents, i look nothing like both my dad and mom, it makes me doubtful." "Lannisters of Mumbai," tweeted another user. "This is the funniest thing on @Twitter today," read another comment. Check out some of the reactions below:

No shit Sherlock — Aman Dhull (@dhullaman13) February 23, 2022

how do these starkids look so much like their parents, i look nothing like both my dad and mom, it makes me doubtful — ???? (@notsourlmao) February 23, 2022

Lannisters of Mumbai — Vibin ? (@vibinbaburajan) February 23, 2022

This is the funniest thing on @Twitter today ??? https://t.co/kftLWmyNAp — Anustup (@anustupsikdar) February 23, 2022

What’s your take on the post? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.