Faraaz first look: Hansal Mehta’s film starring Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal seems gritty and poignant

Hansal Mehta took to social media to unveil the first look of his upcoming film starring Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal. Based on Bangladesh's 7/16 terror attack, the film seems gritty and poignant. The Scam 1992 maker wrote, "In the face of violent adversity, humanity wins! Excited to collaborate with @anubhavsinha and #BhushanKumar on our labour of love #FARAAZ. Featuring an exciting ensemble including the gifted @zahankapoor and @adityarawal1on screen!"

"Here's the first look of #Faraaz, our film based on Bangladesh's most terrifying attack. Thank you @anubhavsinhaa sir @hansalmehta sir and #BhushanKumar sir for this. Proud to be part of this one," wrote Aditya Rawal. Meanwhile, Zahan wrote, "Elaan-e-Faraaz! Whole hearted thanks to everyone that has been part of this journey and sheer gratitude for giving me this opportunity @anubhavsinhaa @hansalmehta and #BhushanKumar sir."

Zahan Kapoor Shashi Kapoor's grandson while Aditya is the son of Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat.

In a past interview to Hindustan Times, Aditya said that doesn’t feel teh pressure of comparisons so much. “As far as the increased eyeballs and scrutiny are concerned, that is bound to happen. There are many advantages to having a parent in the same field you are in.” While he agreed that there is a bit of disadvantage too, he said that it’s a fair share bargain. “I don’t feel the pressure perhaps because my father is so ahead in this game. He has achieved so much that I don’t even worry about being compared to a legend like him,” he had said.