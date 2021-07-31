Farhan Akhtar SLAMS trolls for attacking his family; says, ‘Never wrestle with a pig’

has come down heavily on trolls who attack his family. The actor, who is the son of veteran lyricist and poet , is often trolled on Twitter. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2, Shamshera and more: All you need to know about Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming films

Talking to Bollywood Bibble, he said, "I don’t think anybody would be happy with their family being attacked on any kind of platform for any reason. At the end of the day, if you have any issues with me, right or wrong, the issue should end with me.” He added that he doesn’t feel it has to pass on to anybody else. He explained, “I am here for you to be able to talk to. Also, I do feel that if there is any criticism that has to come your way, when it comes wrapped up in any kind of abuse, bigotry or prejudice, how can you take that seriously?” Also Read - Toofan actress Mrunal Thakur shares a word of advice for aspiring actors on how to tackle casting couch – watch video [Exclusive]

He continued, “At the end of the day, a person revealing how hateful they are, it shows me how ugly they are. It tells me very little about me but a lot about them.” He said that if one has to have a conversation about something and discuss it and even maybe change his mind about something, he is more than happy for his thoughts to get changed if it's a respectable conversation. “There’s a classic saying that ‘Never wrestle with a pig because you will get dirty but the pig loves it’(laughs) So that’s what it is," he stated. Also Read - Shibani Dandekar opens up on wedding plans with Farhan Akhtar – watch video [Exclusive]

On the work front, Farhan was last seen in Toofaan. He played a boxer in the film which was directed by . The film also starred Paresh Rawal, , and .