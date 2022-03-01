and got married on February 19 in Khandala. Now, his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani has warned trolled. She took to Instagram and posted a reel which read, “Heads up trollers. I’m just straight up blocking anyone who doesn’t have something positive to contribute here! Her caption read, “#liveandletlive #goodvibesonly.” Celebs are reacting on her post. wrote, “Except for Covid positive I hope ??? Love u babe.” posted 3 heart emojis. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty picks her AirPods while posing for paparazzi; netizens call her ‘giri hui aurat’

As you might be aware, Farhan and Adhuna got married in 2000 after dating for three years. According to reports, they met on the sets of Farhan’s in which Adhuna was the hair stylist. They have two kids – Shakya (21) and (15). They announced their separation in 2017. Also Read - Gauahar Khan blasts news channel for twisting her words and claiming she crushed on Farhan Akhtar while on the same TV show with Shibani Dandekar

After marrying Shibani, Farhan posted some wedding pictures and thanked everyone for being the part of their celebration, His post read, "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

Shibani had written in another post, “The most magical day of my life! Thank you for everything always @payalsinghal you made it what it was! love you My DREAM wedding dress by @jade_bymk designed by @shaleenanathani X @monicashah1207 ( love you guys this dress is everything!!!!!)"