Filmmaker and actor has undergone a surgery. He was diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer a few days ago and was operated at a Mumbai hospital 10 days ago. According to reports, he is back home and recovering. The filmmaker told Indian Express, "I did get operated and I am on the road to recovery."

He recently celebrated his 63rd birthday at home with . Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and contestants Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Ashish Kulkarni and Nachiket Lele were a part of his birthday celebrations.

On the professional front, Manjrekar last helmed -starrer web series 1962: The War in the Hills for Disney Plus Hotstar. It was his digital debut. He now has Antim coming up which stars Salman Khan and his brother-in-law .

He will also be directing the biopic of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film was announced on his 138’s birth anniversary in May. On helming the biopic, Manjrekar had said in a statement, “I have forever been fascinated by the life and times of Veer Savarkar. I believe he is a man who didn’t get his due in history. The fact that he evokes such strong emotion points to a life that must have impacted so many. As a director, I know it’s going to be a challenge but one that I want to take on.”

Mahesh Manjrekar made his debut with Jeeva Sakha (Marathi) in 1992 and played memorable roles in Plan, Zinda, Musafir, and Dus Kahaniyaan. His performance in as 's father, is fondly remembered.