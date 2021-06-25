Filmy Friday: Did you know birthday girl Karisma Kapoor won the National Award for doing this film REJECTED by five leading actresses of the 90s?

“Sexy, sexy sexy...” aaj Karisma Kapoor ko log bolenge because it's her birthday, and no, we mean no disrespect, but were just tempted to paraphrase one of the famous catch lines from an iconic song of the actress. The ageless beauty turns 46 today (June 25), and while we could go on about how she's been one of Bollywood's finest actresses or has one of the best comic timings (not everyone can match Govinda in that aspect) or how she was a box-office queen (one of the rare actresses to have delivered three or more hits in a year on multiple occasions) or how guys use to plaster their walls with her posters, we'll instead choose to focus on a rare bit of trivia as a special Karisma Kapoor birthday treat. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he can never work with Akshay Kumar

So, today being Flashback Friday or Filmy Friday (however you'd like to address it as a movie-buff), we've decided to blow your mind a bit. Firstly, how many of y'all know that Karisma Kapoor is a National Award winning actress? Not many, right? If that's piqued your interest, then wait till you hear for which movie she won it. It was for none other than the 1997 superhit, Dil To Pagal Hai, costarring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, directed by Yash Chopra, and the film fetched her the National Award for Best Supporting Actress. But, what's even more mind-blowing is how many top actresses of the 90s rejected the role she eventually played, and were probably left ruing their decision later.

Apparently, Yash Chopra had offered the role of Nisha (Karisma's part) to as many as five leading ladies of the day. Wait till you hear their names – Juhi Chawla (reportedly the first choice), Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, Raveena Tandon and Kajol. Word is that they all turned it down because nobody wanted to be playing second fiddle to Madhuri Dixit, who was already the numero uno female superstar of the era, and be left with not much to do in the second half, plus have no romantic scenes with SRK in the movie. Whatever be their reasons, it worked out wonderfully well for Karisma, didn't it?

Happy birthday, Karisma Kapoor. Aapke janamdin ke jasn mein hum aaj raste se jayenge, bhel puri khayenge, apni girlfriend ghumayenge, aur kisiko agar mirchi lage, toh unko bolenge ki “main kya karoon?”