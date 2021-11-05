and share a good bond today, but it has not been the same in the past. There was a time when they didn’t spare any chance to bring each other down. In a past interview with Mumbai Mirror, Aamir spoke about SRK and said that he was bitter as his films were not doing well. Also Read - Thugs of Hindostan, Mohejo Daro, Jaan-E-Mann and 7 other HYPED Bollywood movies that promised a box office blast but ended up as FUSKI BOMBS – view pics

Aamir had said that he had been working in the industry for over two decades and he had never made any comments about anybody. “However, over the years I noticed that Shah Rukh has been repeatedly talking about me publicly. In all fairness, I too decided not to remain quiet and respond to him publicly,” said the actor. Also Read - Fact Check: Did Shah Rukh Khan spend his birthday with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone and more? Here’s the truth

Reportedly, SRK had said that his kids would never be Aamir’s fans. On being asked about this, Aamir had said, “Let me say one thing clearly, no matter what Shah Rukh tells his children, I will tell my kids to always love and respect him. What he teaches his children is entirely up to him. I can understand that he is bitter as his films have not done well.” Aamir went on to say that he only had warm regards for SRK and wished him all the very best. “I do understand that Shah Rukh works very hard and gives a number of interviews, which I think is a wonderful quality. I think he is upset as his films have not done as well as he expected them to but I wish him all the success he deserves,” he had added. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev and 8 other celeb couples who were caught locking lips in public – view pics

What’s your take on this? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.