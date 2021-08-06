Filmy Friday: Throwback to when Saif Ali Khan injured his forehead in a nightclub brawl – here's why

Apart from the interesting projects he takes up, Saif Ali Khan is one actor who has been in the news due to several controversies. And we are not just talking about the past few years. This is a story that takes us back to 1994 when Saif Ali Khan’s film, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, had released. The actor had gotten into a fight with two boys at a nightclub after the premiere of his film. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan reveals why she doesn't want to live with dad Saif Ali Khan but with mom Amrita Singh

In an interview with Lehren TV, the actor had revealed that it was him who got punched on the forehead. The actor had said that what was reported was true, but not entirely. He said that it was true that a fight happened and revealed that he and his friends had gone to a nightclub after the premiere of the film. He added there were two girls, who wanted to dance with them.

He had said, "This kept happening for a while. Then we said that please leave us. Their boyfriends came, and we told them to handle the situation as we didn't want to, we don't want to talk to anyone... He didn't like it and said, 'you have a million-dollar face, I am going to spoil it'."

Saif also clarified that her co-actor wasn't with him. When asked about why he didn't file an official police complaint about the matter, Saif said he didn't want to give it any publicity. He added that if people write things like he started to fight, then he would definitely clear the air. He had also apologised to his then-wife, , who he said was “very upset” about the incident.

Well, it seems gone are the days when celebs used to clarify about controversies. Those who do are exceptions.