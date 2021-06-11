Filmy Friday: When Ajay Devgn made an SOS call to Shah Rukh Khan with a special request after Kajol's father's demise

and might not be the best of friends, but they share a good bond. They were recently seen together in an ad. As you might be aware, Ajay’s wife and Shah Rukh Khan have delivered some great films like , , , and more. They share a great friendship as well. Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Here's how Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar looked like when young

In a 2015 interaction, SRK spoke about the bond he shared with Ajay. He said that they don't sit down and chat. He added that Ajay and he are quiet in real life. "I may come out as more talkative in public. We are friends. If I have any issue, I can pick up the phone at 3 am and call Ajay and tell him 'Listen, I need Kajol to come and do this for me' and he will drive her," stated SRK. He went on to say, "We are such kind of friends. It happens because we have space. We are married and have kids and somewhere we have parallel lives."

The Baazigar actor also said that despite what people perceive about him and Ajay, the two actors are always there for each other in the time of crisis. He spoke about the time when Kajol's father had passed away. "When Kajol lost her dad, I was driving down to the airport and Ajay called me and said, 'Listen, you are the first guy I am calling because you are a friend. Come here and be with Kajol. Bring Karan (Johar) along. It was not because we were the only ones he could take support from... It is because we all are friends. We are very different people," said SRK.

There were reports of a cold war between the two actors during the clash of their films - and Ajay's Son of Sardar in 2012. Ajay had reportedly accused producers Yash Raj Films of using their dominance to get more screens for JTHJ. Rumours of Kajol and SRK’s relationship going sour because of this were also doing the rounds. However, it seems that issue is a thing of the past. Well, like in life, the relationship between Bollywood actors also goes through ups and downs. Hai na?