Kangana Ranaut is a fantastic actress. Late was a fabulous actor. It would have been really cool to see them working together. But that never happened. They did however, come close to working with each other, but it didn't materialise.

At an event after the release of , the actress revealed that she had even asked Irrfan to rethink about the film but he said, "Yeah, but ek mayaan me do talware kaise rahengi."

She went on to say that she thought it was a compliment and she would have loved to have someone like Irrfan sir work with her. "Someone who will give a tough competition. For me, it is a big deal that he thinks that I am a competition for him. It is such a compliment. I am completely floored and flattered by it," the Thalaivii actress had said.

At the same event, when she was asked if actors, especially male stars, were afraid to share the screen space with her, Kangana had said, “Actors do say that to me. They say it on my face that we are scared of working with you.” She had added that people thought that if she agreed to do a film, her role would be written more nicely. In a way, she was perhaps hinting at male actors being insecure to work with her.

In another interview to Mid-day, the actress had questioned the domination of the Khans (Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan). She had said that the industry isn't just made up of four actors who have lasted through the decades. The actress had also questioned the pay disparity between actors and actresses. “I might not have 30 years behind me. But in my 10 years, I've achieved significant milestones to demand a certain fee. Anybody's film can fail. So, let's stop giving the opening (weekend) and closing logic. I know actors can't work with me," she had added.

