There is a huge buzz around and 's alleged wedding. But this post is not about them. This is about Katrina and her rumoured relationship with . Before released, there was a lot of speculation about Katrina and Ranbir's relationship. They had not made it official. Both of them were snapped holidaying by the beach in Ibiza. The pictures spread like wildfire. Katrina was seen in a bikini.

Now, at a Dhoom 3 press conference, the actress was asked about the pics, which were clicked discreetly. When asked if she was upset about her private pics being made public, Katrina said, "I was not upset then. I am not upset now. I was not upset; I was hurt. But, we all move on. I have also learnt a bit from the whole situation."

She went on to say, "Next time, if something like this is going to happen, just give me a little bit of notice, and I'll make sure I wear matching clothes, that's all. Red and white does not match, I know." Well, maybe it was a subtle way of giving it back to the paps.

Meanwhile, in a past interview with Mumbai Mirror, Katrina once spoke about her post-break up phase. She had said she had to take full responsibility for her part in the equation, and what she could have done better. She also said that she had to accept that the parts that she was not responsible for were not her problem.