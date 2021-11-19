and are reportedly tying the knot in Rajasthan in December. According to reports, the invitation cards are being sent and preps are on in full swing. Now, they have been spotted together on several occasions. A few months ago, there were reports stating that they had a secret roka ceremony. They reports turned out to be false. However, the rumours led to a heated discussion between Vicky and Katrina. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Preity Zinta welcomes twins via surrogacy; Kangana Ranaut calls Vir Das' 'Two Indias' monologue 'soft terrorism' and more

A source had revealed that both the actors were quite annoyed with the rumours of their engagement ceremony gaining so much of attention. Katrina and Vicky could not understand how such a story made it to the media. The discussion was about whose team was responsible for leaking such a story. Both the actors wanted their films to be priority and not their personal lives.

During the same time, 's brother had confirmed their relationship in an interview. When asked about a Bollywood rumour he believes in, he had said, that Vicky and Katrina were together and he might be in trouble for saying this. He had said that they're quite open about their relationship.

Their relationship supposedly began on Koffee with Karan when Katrina said that she would like to work with Vicky and they would look good together. On hearing this, Vicky was completely flattered and made a gesture of fainting. Apparently, they even rang in 2021 together. Katrina uploaded a story in which she was hugging someone wearing a mustard-coloured t-shirt. While it wasn’t confirmed, that person was none other than Vicky.