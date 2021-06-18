Filmy Friday: When Shahid Kapoor confessed to feeling threatened by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Bollywood is made up of people who make films. Directors, technicians, actors and many others are involved in releasing films. At the end of the day, even they are humans who have their own set of insecurities. ’s Padmaavat experience highlights this. Also Read - Unseen pics of Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood actresses who are papa ki paris

During the shoot of Padmaavat, there were reports that Shahid and were involved in a major cold war and didn't bond with each other. After the release, Shahid even re-tweeted a fan's tweet, in which the latter has praised Shahid's acting and criticized Ranveer's in the film directed by . This further fanned speculations around the situation on the sets of the magnum opus.

And this wasn't it. In a Koffee With Karan episode, when asked Shahid Kapoor about not bonding with Deepika and Ranveer during the shoot of Padmaavat, he said, "It's really a big film and the stakes were very high for everybody. So everybody wanted to have their A-game on." Adding that everybody was doing everything it takes to kind of be in the centre of the limelight, he said, "I'm sure everybody felt a bit threatened by each other at some level, it's natural."

He went on to say that while he had a great time during the film, there were many small things which happened since it was a multi star-cast film. “And I wouldn't say that it was a smooth ride and we were all throwing love at each other,” confessed Shahid. “But looking back, I feel it's an amazing film in my filmography and I feel like it's great that I did it, it's all good,” stated Shahid.

Opening up about his equation with Deepika and Ranveer, Shahid Kapoor said, "My relationship status with most of the industry is zilch. Honestly, Deepika, Ranveer and Sanjay sir never became a part of my friend circle as such.”

Well, we must say it was a rare occasion when Shahid was so candid.