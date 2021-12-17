and retuned from their Middle East tour recently. They walked hand in hand as they were snapped at the airport. Ranveer was seen wearing a brown jacket over his shirt. Fans were amazed to see his choice of clothes. “First time in sober attire,” wrote a fan. “Good thing he went to middle east, at least he got to buy some decent clothes,” wrote another fan. “Finally some sensible clothing,” read another comment. Have a look at the video and fan reactions below: Also Read - From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone: 9 of the MOST expensive Bollywood weddings

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was recently in the news for archiving her wedding pics on Instagram. She did unarchive them and her move made the fans happy. On January 1, 2021, Deepika hid all her posts. She had hinted at starting afresh on Instagram. The actor had shared an 'audio diary' with fans. "Hi everyone, welcome to my audio diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. I'm sure all of you will agree with me that 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. But for me it was also about gratitude and about being present. And as for 2021 all I can wish for myself and for everyone else is good health. Happy New Year," she said in the audio note.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be a part of 83 which is scheduled to release on December 24. The film will see Ranveer playing Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen playing Kapil's wife Romi Bhatia. , , Ammy Virk, Saahil Khatter are also starring in the film. The film's release has been delayed due to the pandemic.