Flashback Friday: 29 Years of SRK – When Gauri told Shah Rukh Khan to leave 2 films he signed before Deewana and return the producer's money

Today being 29 years of Shah Rukh Khan, we've decided to revisit a piece of trivia on our idol, our hero form childhood to this day, that we can guaran-damn-tee very few know about. It occurred in the period after SRK had just finished his second popular TV show Circus (post Fauji) and before he had well and truly made his foray into Bollywood.