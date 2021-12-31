and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved celeb couples. Fans just love their chemistry on social media. So they got married in 2015, and at that time, very little was known about probably because she was not from the world of entertainment. Their bond has grown stronger over the years. They are parents to Misha and Zain. Now, Shahid had made an appearance on ’s show, BFFs on which he spoke about their bond. He also spoke about the fights they have. He revealed that he usually gets flustered when my wife and him have a fight. He said that it bothers me, and he take time to get over it. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Shahid Kapoor slashes fee to avoid OTT release of Jersey, Rajamouli hails Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali and more

Shahid also revealed that their fights aren't frequent. "It's once in a couple of months, but when we do fight, but ours lasts a long time, like 15 days. You know it is there, and you finally talk it out," he added.

Shahid also stressed on the importance of dealing with one another's differences in thoughts and opinions. Shahid said that it was good to fight and important to hold your own. "It's important to disagree and deal with each other's differences and resolve the problem," said the actor. Well, that's a really good take on relationships and marriage, hai na?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid and starrer Jersey was slated to release today on December 31, 2021 but has been postponed as there are concerns about a third wave of Covid-19 in the country. A statement from the makers of Jersey read, "In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!"