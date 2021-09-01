Former Miss India Universe 2019 winner Pari Paswan has accused a Mumbai-based production house of drugging her and shooting her porn video while she was intoxicated. After realising what happened to her, she informed the Mumbai Police. This news comes after last month, ’s husband Raj Kundra was accused of producing porn videos by the Mumbai police.

Pari hails from Jharkhand and had come to Mumbai in search of work when the alleged incident took place. She told newstracklive.com, “There I was drugged in cold drinks and made a dirty video of me. When I came to know about it, I went to the Mumbai Police and complained.” She added that the case is still going on in Mumbai police. “There is a gang in Mumbai who cheat girls and make videos wrongly and go viral. I am a victim in that case. Even after learning about this, I have lodged an FIR against the gang members for justice at Malwani police station there,” stated Pari.

Pari had recently been in the news for a dispute with her husband Neeraj Paswan. Her in-laws had alleged that Pari works in the porn industry and 'traps innocent people'. According to them, Pari has links to actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's porn racket case. They also claimed that Pari has a 12-year-old child and in the past, she got married to two young men and had filed cases against them as well. Reacting to their allegations, Pari said that she was assaulted by her in-laws after she refused to pay them dowry.