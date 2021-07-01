From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Hollywood film Troy - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected these films that became blockbuster hits

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's filmography boasts of some of the most smashing hits ever. From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, Guru, Jodha Akbar to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, she has been a part of many successful films. However, there have been a few films that she has rejected too which have gone on to become crazy hits at the box office. Over the years, she has revealed about these films. Also Read - Throwback video: Can you spot a 17-year-old Ranbir Kapoor at the music launch of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Aa Ab Laut Chalein?

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: While Rani Mukerji nailed it as Tina in this film, earlier, the role was offered to Aishwarya Rai. Talking about rejecting the film, she had once said, "I’d have been lynched had I done the movie." Also Read - Is THIS the title of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's next with Karan Johar? Here's what we know

Munna Bhai MBBS: The film that got Sanjay Dutt's acting career back on track could also have starred Aishwarya Rai had she not reportedly rejected the offer to play Dr Suman. Also Read - Lisa Haydon sets maternity fashion goals as she flaunts her baby bump in her latest photoshoot

Veer Zara: Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerj's film remains to be one of the most iconic ones till date. But did you know that Aishwarya Rai was the first choice to play Zara? She reportedly rejected the offer and Preity Zinta was brought onboard. Aishwarya made this revelation on Simi Garewal's talk show.

Raja Hindustan: It was in an interview with Femina that Aishwarya Rai opened up about rejecting Raja Hindustani opposite Aamir Khan. It was Karisma Kapoor who then signed the film and gave a fabulous performance.

Troy: Aishwarya Rai had the chance to feature opposite Brad Pitt in Troy. In an interview with Indian Express, she had spoken about the same and revealed her reason for rejecting the offer. She said, "When Troy was spoken about, forget on the script level, they were saying at least 6-9 months to lock off (the schedule) because it is a huge film. We were like ‘wow.’ But obviously, we have a way of looking at it like – this is your part…(expressing that her part was not big enough) lock off that kind of time when I had films here I was committed to, I couldn’t get myself to kick that to the kerb. You understand the impact of the cinema (Troy). It is exciting because these are huge offers."

Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat: Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had first approached Aishwarya Rai for his biggest hits Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Aishwarya's loss turned Deepika Padukone's gain as the films earned massive numbers at the box office.