starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi released on February 25. Many are excited to know how Alia's boyfriend 's take on the film. During a recent media interaction, Alia was asked about it. She said that he has seen the film. "Sabko Ranbir ka response chahiye (Everyone wants Ranbir's reaction). Unfortunately, he is not on social media, so he cannot speak about his response," said the actress. She went on to say that she is going to try and convince him to give a byte for her movie. She stated, "So that you get his response. How can I give his response?"

Many people have loved Alia's performance in the film. Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha shared a picture from inside a theatre and wrote, "#GangubaiKathiawadi! A masterpiece!! Alia Bhatt, words aren't enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever."

Meanwhile, many people thought that Alia was misfit for the role. Reponding to it, Alia said in an interview to Koimoi.com that she was okay with people thinking that she was not right for the part. "But I feel like one should not really get into, somebody who is a director who has been working for 25 years obviously knows whom to cast in their main lead. I was okay with people thinking I was not right for the part because that is their own perspective," said the actress.