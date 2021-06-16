Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt to resume shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus from THIS date

Alia Bhatt is next to be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project Gangubai Kathiawadi. It was on SLB's birthday that a teaser video of the film was released. Fans were more than impressed to see how finely Alia has slipped into the character of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a brothel owner. But thanks to Coronavirus, the film suffered several delays. However, latest buzz is that Alia i is soon to resume the shooting of this film. Also Read - Top 5 Imtiaz Ali films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and more

As per a SpotboyE report, Alia is back and will resume the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi from June 20. A source informed the portal, "It is just 2 days of shooting. Then her work in Gangubai Kathiawadi is complete." The shooting of this film came to a halt after Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali both tested positive for Coronavirus. Later, the government imposed lockdown-like restrictions to curb the spread of the virus during the second wave of the pandemic. Now that a little relaxations have been given, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi seem to be in no mood to waste any time. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni, Shilpa Shetty and other divas who rocked organza sarees with great panache – view pics

Meanwhile, report also suggests that she will begin shooting for SS Rajamouli's film RRR from July 1. She has two weeks of shoot pending for RRR. She will be sharing the screen space with Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao Jr and Ajay Devgn in this one. Also Read - From Urvashi Rautela to Sunny Leone: 5 Bollywood actresses who posed topless in their dare to bare photoshoots

Now it remains to be seen when will these two films make it to the theatres. The initial release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi is July 30, however, with so many delays and theatres yet to open in full swing, we wonder if the makers will stick to the slot. RRR is expected to hit the theatres in the month of October this year. Apart from these two, Alia Bhatt is yet to sign any other film.