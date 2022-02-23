Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release in theatres on Friday, February 25. However, there is a fresh controversy that the film is involved in. According to an NDTV report, the Supreme Court has suggested a name change after several pending cases before courts wanting to halt its release. The report further said that the lawyer for Bhansali Productions, Siddhartha Dave, informed the top court today that he will seek instructions from his client about the suggestion to change the name. The matter will be heard tomorrow as well. Also Read - Sanjay Leela Bhansali begins shooting for 'Heera Mandi', these stars will be seen in the lead roles

The film is based on the real-life sex worker who rose to political prominence in Mumbai’s Kamathipura. Babu Ravji Shah, the real Gangubai's adopted son, has also filed a case. He alleges that the film is defamatory towards his mother. He has now challenged an order from the Bombay High Court which refused to halt the release of the film.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, came down heavily on the film. She wrote on Instagram, "This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act…Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting… Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films… Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power." Also Read - Parth Samthaan in Ghudchadhi, Shantanu Maheshwari in Gangubai Kathiawadi and more: 5 TV actors who are set to make Bollywood debuts in 2022

She added, "Bollywood mafia daddy papa jo to who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release. People need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations."

Responding to her, Alia was quoted as saying by PTI, “Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is an action. That's all I want to say."