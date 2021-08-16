Ganpath: Flying kicks, punches and more, Tiger Shroff's action rehearsals will leave you stumped – watch video

Tiger Shroff is the face of the modern day action star. On his day the actor can give any stuntman a run for his money as the fit actor is always upping his game. Tiger has been B-Town's best action performing actor since his debut and he has yet again showed why he is the best while giving the fans a sneak peek into his Ganapath action rehearsals. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Shraddha Kapoor bagged Chaalbaaz in London as director Pankaj Parashar was blown away by her performance in THIS movie

Tiger took this social media handle to upload a video of an action sequence rehearsal from his upcoming film Ganapath. The actor in the clip can be seen performing triple kicks and his trade mark high jumps while kicking off the Villains (in the movie). The background music indicates a serious fight sequence and the ever so energetic actor wrote in the captions, "Heres a small sneak peak into our #ganpath action rehearsals with the amazing @timman79 this is just the beginning guys hes pushed me beyond my limits…some amazing stuff coming soon stay tuned @jackkybhagnani #vikasbahl."

Tiger's Ganapath is all set to release in 2022 and makes him the face of yet another franchise as the makers have hinted at a part 2 sometime later. Earlier this year Ganapath's teaser was unveiled and it showed Tiger in a brawny avatar sitting on a throne like a boss with a cigarette in one hand while showing off his chiseled body and washboard abs.

The actor recently sang his hindi debut song, 'Vande Mataram' for which he was praised by the PM himself. The actor is all set to feature in multiple movies including the likes of 2, 4, Rambo along with Ganapath.