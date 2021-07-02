Gauahar Khan strongly HITS BACK at a pap asking her to remove her mask; asks, 'Aap konse times mein chal rahe ho' – watch video

With the Coronavirus situation getting pretty intense during the second wave in India, we all have learned the importance of wearing a mask all the time. Gauahar Khan too is pretty cautious and recently refused to take off her mask for pictures. The actress was spotted in the city as she visited an ATM. Cameras went clickety-click as she stepped out and moved towards her car. One of the paps asked her to remove her ask for sometime for pictures and she perfectly schooled him. Also Read - 14 Phere: Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey, Gauahar Khan promise to take us on a laugh riot in their upcoming ZEE5 film – watch video

When asked to remove her mask, she said, "Sir, aap konse times mein chal rahe ho wo toh dekhlo, phir bolo mask utaro (you should see the times we are in, then tell me to take off the mask)." Well, indeed it is better to be safe than sorry. Gauahar Khan was spotted in her casual avatar. She was in white t-shirt and track pants. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Hina Khan – 12 celebrities who participated back-to-back in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the past, Gauahar Khan has tested positive for Coronavirus. A controversy followed as BMC filed an FIR against her for allegedly shooting despite being positive. FWICE had then put a ban on her for two months. Gauahar's team had then shared a statement clarifying, "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here’s the latest report. She’s tested negative in multiple reports. She’s a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that the BMC requires." Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Throwback: When Toofani seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan got into a heated argument over a task – watch video

On the work front, the gorgeous actress will next be seen in 14 Phere along with Kirti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey and others. The comedy drama is set to release on July 9 on Zee 5. It is helmed by Devanshu Singh.