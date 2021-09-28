took to Instagram to share an adorable pic of her sons Aryan and AbRam Khan. Both of them are chilling together. It seems they are reading something. “Boys night out,” read Gauri’s caption. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - From Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jeh to Anushka Sharma's Vamika: Know the interesting meanings of the unique names of the cutest star kids

Aryan is 23 while AbRam is 8. In one of the old interviews, had said that a man is not allowed to be shirtless in front of female relatives at his residence and he always tells son Aryan to put on a T-shirt. Talking to Femina in 2017, SRK had said, "I believe that a man in his house doesn't have the right to go shirtless in front of his mother, sister or women friends. I tell Aryan to put on a t-shirt all the time." He had added, "If you'd feel uncomfortable seeing your mother, daughter, sister, women friends without their clothes on, why would you expect them to accept you shirtless?" He had added that it's got nothing to do with having breasts or not. He had said, "Don't do something a girl can't do."

While there is a huge buzz about their B-Town debuts, SRK had earlier said that Suhana is interested in acting while Aryan wants to make his career in film direction.

On the professional front, SRK is currently busy with the shooting Pathan. Directed by War helmer , it also stars and in pivotal roles. It is slated to release in 2022.